How can AI and automation empower B2B marketers to focus on what truly matters: human connection? Muhamed Hadžić Mo shares insights ahead of Marketing Automation Day.
Preview-Interview: Marketing Automation Day & AI, B2B and the Human Touch
B2B, AI & the Human Touch: Building Campaigns That Actually Connect
At the Marketing Automation Day 2025, Muhamed Hadžić Mo will share his perspective on the next generation of demand generation. Instead of chasing buzzwords and shiny tools, his focus is on how AI and automation can free up time for what truly matters: human communication. In this interview, he explains how to keep automation smart, campaigns relevant, and why “keeping it human” is the real success factor.
Interview: Muhamed Hadžić Mo on AI, Automation and the Future of Human-Centered B2B Campaigns
You will be giving a talk titled „B2B, AI & the Human Touch: Building Campaigns That Actually Connect“ at the Marketing Automation Day on 25 September 2025. What can participants expect from your presentation?
They can expect a talk without 50 buzzwords per minute :), a mix of strategy, real stories, and maybe a confession or two about marketing campaigns that didn’t go as planned. I’ll show how we at Frequentis use marketing automation together with AI tools to streamline campaigns, integrate seamlessly with social media (especially LinkedIn), and actually make content work harder. And don’t worry — this won’t be another “AI will replace us all” talk. Instead, I’ll show how AI and automation save us time, so we can focus on the things that truly don’t change: clear, human communication.
At DMVÖ, it is important to us that visitors not only get inspiration but also practical knowledge. What are the 1–3 key takeaways from your talk?
- Keep it Human – Use AI and automation to handle the heavy lifting (data, segmentation, workflows), but keep your energy for what machines can’t do: storytelling, empathy, and authentic communication.
- Integrate Smartly – How to connect automation with social platforms like LinkedIn to turn “likes” into leads and conversations into opportunities.
- Focus on the Constants – Instead of chasing every new tool or fad, anchor your marketing on what never changes: people want relevance, clarity, and respect.
You already use marketing automation in your company. If you suddenly worked in a company without it: what would you miss most?
Honestly? The sanity and clarity. Without automation and AI-powered tools, we’d be stuck manually copying leads from LinkedIn into Excel and hoping something happens. I’d really miss the ability to personalize at scale — because doing that by hand is like trying to write 500 handwritten letters before lunch.
Is there something about marketing automation that really bothers you?
Yes, two things: First, when people confuse “AI + automation” with “autopilot.” Trust me, there is no magic button that makes campaigns successful overnight. Second, the obsession with shiny new toys — every month there’s a “next big tool.” But the truth? If you’re not nailing the basics of communication — clarity, consistency, value — no tool in the world will fix it.
Closing words: The stage is all yours. Anything else you’d like to share?
I’ll leave participants with this: marketing automation and AI are fantastic, but they are tools, not replacements for strategy or creativity. Social media algorithms will change, platforms will rise and fall, but people will always want authentic, simple, and human communication. So, instead of chasing every fad, let’s use automation and AI to buy ourselves time — time we can spend on the part of marketing that never goes out of style: building trust and relationships.
Über den Speaker:
Muhamed Hadžić Mo
Strategic Marketing Manager at Frequentis
Muhamed Hadžić Mo brings a rare versatility to the stage: a career across industries and both sides of the front-office coin — sales and marketing — combined with business strategy and a strong background in international finance (Raiffeisen, Uniqa). Today he drives g marketing automation and AI-powered campaigns at Frequentis AG on a global level, following four years at Oracle, where he shaped go-to-market strategies and led CX growth across CEE and MEA. With more than two decades of experience — from banking and insurance to SaaS and mission critical communications — Mo helps brands cut through complexity, integrate automation with social media, and focus on what never changes: clear, human communication and getting 3 things right: person, message and timing.
